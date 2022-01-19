Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €4.40 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.00) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AF. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.09) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.66) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.89) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.05) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €3.35 ($3.80).

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €4.16 ($4.73) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.06. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($7.82) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($16.65).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

