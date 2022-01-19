Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,963 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $56,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,061,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $286.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.05. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.