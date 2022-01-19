Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s current price.

ABNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.88.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.79. 19,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,950,194. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.84 and its 200 day moving average is $164.39. The stock has a market cap of $100.89 billion and a PE ratio of -13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $39,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $3,227,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,145,824 shares of company stock worth $210,854,851 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Airbnb by 119.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 38.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Airbnb by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 153.3% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 205.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the period. 31.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.