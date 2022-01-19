Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $194.94 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Airbnb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbnb from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $154.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.39. The stock has a market cap of $98.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,145,824 shares of company stock worth $210,854,851 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 13.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,734,000 after acquiring an additional 391,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,599,368,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Airbnb by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,278,000 after acquiring an additional 557,833 shares in the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

