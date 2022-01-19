Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 22.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,041 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $112.08 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.82.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,325 shares of company stock worth $1,894,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

