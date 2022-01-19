Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Alamos Gold to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.92.

Shares of TSE:AGI traded up C$0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.84. 419,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,448. The company has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.35. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.30 and a one year high of C$11.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.64.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$249.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

