Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $35,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $483,084.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,514 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,551,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $590,477,000 after purchasing an additional 95,696 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,411,000 after purchasing an additional 444,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 238,432 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,672,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,985,000 after purchasing an additional 53,162 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,659,000 after purchasing an additional 75,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

