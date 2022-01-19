Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.
Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15.
In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $35,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $483,084.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,514 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,551,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $590,477,000 after purchasing an additional 95,696 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,411,000 after purchasing an additional 444,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 238,432 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,672,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,985,000 after purchasing an additional 53,162 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,659,000 after purchasing an additional 75,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.
About Alarm.com
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
