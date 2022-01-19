Albert Jack Krause Sells 2,500 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LOVE opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $793.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.29. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 174.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after acquiring an additional 927,377 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter worth approximately $18,661,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 48.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after acquiring an additional 240,921 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 107.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after acquiring an additional 179,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter worth approximately $9,078,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

