Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Down 37.6% in December

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,200 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the December 15th total of 2,452,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 672,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of Aleafia Health stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Aleafia Health has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Aleafia Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Aleafia Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, which focuses on medical cannabis healthcare solutions. It operates medical cannabis care through medical cannabis clinics, processing and distribution facility, and innovative research. Its brands include Emblem and Symbl. The company was founded on February 02, 2007 and is headquartered in Concord, Canada.

