Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Separately, raised Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of AXU stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,347,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,143. The company has a market capitalization of $278.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 1.02. Alexco Resource has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.42.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexco Resource will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 529.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the third quarter worth $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the second quarter worth $28,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 342.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 30,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

