Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,666 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,520,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 154,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.82.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $128.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $348.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

