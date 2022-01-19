Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BABA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.34.

BABA stock opened at $128.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $348.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.91. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

