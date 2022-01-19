Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 397.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666,810 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of NETSTREIT worth $49,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NYSE:NTST opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $918.11 million, a P/E ratio of 136.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 470.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.