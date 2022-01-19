Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 44.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 964,939 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $58,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 97.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Stephens cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

