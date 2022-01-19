Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $53,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in ResMed by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in ResMed by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 70.4% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $2,174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,691 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,553. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RMD opened at $240.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.58 and its 200 day moving average is $264.95.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

