Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,462,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,162 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $52,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $286,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 47.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

