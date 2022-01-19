Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 84,728 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,857,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,728 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $49,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In related news, CEO John T. Treace sold 58,089 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $1,204,765.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 3,075 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $52,305.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 521,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,500,495.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

