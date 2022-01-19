Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,769,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,161 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $50,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after buying an additional 848,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after buying an additional 558,820 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 331.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 501,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 384,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 357,761 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1,100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 290,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 14,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $254,349.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $10,535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,618,304 shares of company stock worth $40,969,988. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

ATEN stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their target price on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

