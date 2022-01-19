Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 161,780 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161,780 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $55,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 12.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 10.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Hubbell by 12.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell stock opened at $199.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $149.07 and a one year high of $212.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.10.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Mizuho started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

