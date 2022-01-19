Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 29,991 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,171,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,991 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $60,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $150,879,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,068,000 after buying an additional 1,126,183 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $58,226,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

BK opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.61%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

