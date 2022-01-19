Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 98,367 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 642,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,367 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $36,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,075,000. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,462,000 after acquiring an additional 21,081 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $60.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.08.

