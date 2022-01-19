Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 993,715 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,131,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993,715 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $37,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in HollyFrontier by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 406.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 15,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter valued at $215,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

NYSE:HFC opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.48. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.