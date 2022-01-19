Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 10,073 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $40,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 221.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.63.

Shares of FICO opened at $435.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.86.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. The firm had revenue of $334.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

