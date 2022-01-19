Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 66,474 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,474 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $31,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR stock opened at $212.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.66. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $460,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $12,541,726 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

