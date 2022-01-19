Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 115,955 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,955 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $33,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $104.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.05. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

