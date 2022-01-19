AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Up 39.1% in December

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the December 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,135. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $11.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the third quarter valued at about $128,000.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

