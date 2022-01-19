AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Up 39.1% in December

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the December 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,135. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $11.05.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.
About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
