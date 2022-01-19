Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $3,470.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s previous close.

GOOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $30.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,756.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,432. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,741.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,895.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,825.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,696 shares of company stock valued at $348,807,448 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after buying an additional 144,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,150,147,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after buying an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

