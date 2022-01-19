AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,221 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 656.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,693 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,221 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Best Buy by 215.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 85,232 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 88.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 39.0% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $98.64 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.54 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.