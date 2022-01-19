AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,714 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Sysco by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Sysco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Sysco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $46,145,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY stock opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.