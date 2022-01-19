AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in TransUnion by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in TransUnion by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.45.

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $106.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.