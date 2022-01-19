AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,749 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,047 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,233,000 after buying an additional 1,286,070 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at about $206,308,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 187.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,146,000 after buying an additional 983,528 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth about $104,657,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 840,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,828,000 after purchasing an additional 425,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $179.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $143.60 and a one year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

