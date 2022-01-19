Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, CEO Patrick Miles bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $585,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $73,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 158,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,856 and sold 40,504 shares valued at $483,899. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATEC opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

