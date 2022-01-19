Alphr finance Tops 24-Hour Volume of $54,240.00 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Alphr finance has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $215,625.00 and $54,240.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00057581 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00065647 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.28 or 0.07378929 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,131.48 or 0.99921943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00066597 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using U.S. dollars.

