Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $133.11

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $133.11 and last traded at $133.18, with a volume of 9944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMED. UBS Group began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

