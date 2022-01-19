Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.92.

AMTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,327,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,592,000 after purchasing an additional 593,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 81,156 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 53,897 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 342.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 114,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 49,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

AMTB stock opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Amerant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $36.72.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.14%.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

