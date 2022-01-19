American Airlines Group (AAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.78) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of AAL stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.