American Airlines Group (AAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.78) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

