American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. 40,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,546. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

