American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 103,224 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $322,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Biogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $233.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.39 and a 200 day moving average of $286.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.10 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.12.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

