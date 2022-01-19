American Century Companies Inc. Has $226.46 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,846 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $226,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,039,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

