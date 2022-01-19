American Century Companies Inc. Has $315.58 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262,033 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.59% of Atlassian worth $315,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Atlassian by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Atlassian by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $293.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of -68.29, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $371.07 and a 200-day moving average of $364.41.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. upped their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.18.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

