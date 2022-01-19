American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,180 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.06% of Cintas worth $416,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Shares of CTAS opened at $391.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $431.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.62 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.