American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 30,281 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,280,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,281 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $376,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.76.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $317.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.