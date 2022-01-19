American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,892,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,691 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Lyft worth $208,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 191.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 77.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.93. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. UBS Group upgraded Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.72.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $362,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,793 shares of company stock worth $1,666,275 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

