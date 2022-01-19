American Century Companies Inc. Sells 30,296 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,255,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,296 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.48% of Sherwin-Williams worth $351,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.35.

SHW opened at $306.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.30 and a 200 day moving average of $309.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

