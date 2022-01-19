American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 563,300 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the December 15th total of 787,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AEL stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.49. 518,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,164. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.47%.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 897,354 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after acquiring an additional 271,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,371,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

