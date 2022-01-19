American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) dropped 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 182,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 414,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a C$1.70 price objective on American Manganese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get American Manganese alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$212.03 million and a PE ratio of -11.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.66.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for American Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.