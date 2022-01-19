American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,003,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320,777 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.44% of American Tower worth $531,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in American Tower by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 211,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,153,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in American Tower by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 174,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 103,121 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,430,000 after acquiring an additional 332,682 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.20.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $250.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $113.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

