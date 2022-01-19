American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

AMWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

Shares of AMWD stock traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $60.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,887. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.18. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.90. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 18.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 5.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

