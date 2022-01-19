Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Robert Gayton Sells 100,000 Shares

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Robert Gayton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,316.48.

Robert Gayton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

On Friday, January 14th, Robert Gayton sold 50,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total value of C$82,000.00.

Shares of TSE:ARG traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.70. 214,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$294.97 million and a PE ratio of 6.18. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.68 and a 52 week high of C$1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.39.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$60.61 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.