AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Down 5.7%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s stock price was down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $101.18 and last traded at $101.18. Approximately 7,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 564,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.24.

AMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.52.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $1,566,406.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,590. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $2,110,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

